KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Released by Falcons
Hodge (shoulder) was released by the Falcons with a failed physical designation Monday, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.
Hodge was informed in February that he will be released, and Monday's move makes it official. The 31-year-old wide receiver hasn't finished any of his eight regular seasons with more than 232 receiving yards, but Hodge should garner interest in the free-agent market due to his ability on special teams, for which he made the Pro Bowl in 2024.
KhaDarel Hodge
Free Agent
