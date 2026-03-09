KhaDarel Hodge headshot

KhaDarel Hodge Injury: Released by Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 2:32pm

Hodge (shoulder) was released by the Falcons with a failed physical designation Monday, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.

Hodge was informed in February that he will be released, and Monday's move makes it official. The 31-year-old wide receiver hasn't finished any of his eight regular seasons with more than 232 receiving yards, but Hodge should garner interest in the free-agent market due to his ability on special teams, for which he made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

KhaDarel Hodge
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KhaDarel Hodge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KhaDarel Hodge See More
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
27 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
100 days ago
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
100 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
101 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
105 days ago