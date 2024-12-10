KhaDarel Hodge News: Barely plays on offense in loss
Hodge played one snap on offense and 14 on special teams in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.
Hodge was one of five wideouts active for Atlanta in Week 14, but he and practice-squad call-up Chris Blair combined to play just one snap on offense while the trio of Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud took on nearly all the available reps at receiver. Though the 29-year-old Hodge is expected to continue to suit up on game days, he'll continue to see most of his opportunities on the Falcons' kick coverage units.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now