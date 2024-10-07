KhaDarel Hodge News: Game-winning catch in OT

Hodge caught both his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Hodge played only 16 offensive snaps, the fewest among Atlanta's wideouts. However, he ended up playing hero after taking a check-down pass from Kirk Cousins the distance during the first drive of overtime. Hodge also had a 22-yard catch in the second quarter and was called for offensive pass interference in the red zone during the third quarter. Before Thursday's game, Hodge played primarily on special teams and hadn't recorded a target through four games.