KhaDarel Hodge News: Released by Falcons

Hodge (shoulder) was released by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.

Hodge was informed in February that he will be released, and Monday's move makes it official. Since there is no injury settlement with his release, Hodge has recovered from the shoulder injury that landed him on IR to cap off the 2025 season, in which he had three catches for 31 yards. The 31-year-old wide receiver hasn't finished any of his eight regular seasons with more than 232 receiving yards, but Hodge should garner interest in the free-agent market due to his ability on special teams, for which he made the Pro Bowl in 2024.