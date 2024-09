Saunders (calf) was a full participant at the Saints' practice Friday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Saunders appears set to make his 2024 season debut after missing the team's first three contests due to a calf injury. The defensive lineman recorded 57 total tackles (24 solo) and a pass defensed while playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2023 with New Orleans.