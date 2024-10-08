Khalen Saunders News: Snags interception in loss

Saunders recorded seven total tackles (two solo) and also intercepted a pass and notched a pass defensed in Monday's 26-13 loss to Kansas City.

Saunders provided the biggest highlight of the game, picking off Patrick Mahomes in the end zone and returning it 37 yards in the third quarter. After missing the first three games of the season with a calf injury, the defensive tackle has now compiled eight total tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defensed over the last two weeks.