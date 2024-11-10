Fantasy Football
Khalid Kareem News: Elevated for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 7:53am

The Falcons elevated Kareem (undisclosed) from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Kareem, who signed with the Falcons' practice squad in late August, is being elevated for the first time this season. He spent most of the 2023 regular season on the Bears' practice squad but did play in Week 8 against the Chargers, during which he registered one solo tackle and one pass defense while playing 24 snaps on defense. Kareem will give the Falcons additional depth at linebacker for Sunday's game against New Orleans after JD Bertrand was ruled out due to a concussion.

