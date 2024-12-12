Fantasy Football
Khalil Davis headshot

Khalil Davis Injury: Not suiting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Davis (knee) is inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

The defensive tackle was traded to the 49ers by the Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick Nov. 5, and he has played on 36 defensive snaps since then, making three tackles (one solo). Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott are San Francisco's starting defensive tackles.

Khalil Davis
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
