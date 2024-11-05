Khalil Davis News: Headed to San Francisco

The Texans traded Davis to the 49ers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Davis served in a rotational depth role at defensive tackle for the Texans through the first nine games of the regular season, and over that span he logged nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. He'll likely play a similar role with the 49ers while operating behind starters Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott.