Khalil Davis News: Works past knee issue
Davis (knee) was not listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday.
Davis was unable to play in the 49ers' Week 15 loss to the Rams due to a knee injury. However, that no longer appears to be an issue for the veteran defensive tackle as he was a full participant in the 49ers' first official practice of the week. Unless he suffers a setback, Davis should be able to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.
