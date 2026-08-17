Khalil Dinkins News: Works out with San Francisco

Dinkins (undisclosed) had a tryout with the 49ers on Saturday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Dinkins was waived by the Niners in July after suffering a non-football injury, but he now appears to be back to full health. The tight end signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in April, and he'll look to latch on with a squad in an attempt to make his NFL debut before the end of the preseason.