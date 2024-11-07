Khalil Herbert News: Active versus Baltimore

Herbert is active for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Though he just joined the Bengals on Tuesday in a trade with the Bears, Herbert has absorbed enough of his new team's offense to enter the backfield mix in short order. In his new locale, Herbert will help fill the void created by the absence of Zack Moss (neck), who is on IR and could miss the rest of season. In that context, Herbert is in line to step into a complementary role behind Chase Brown that should grow as the season progresses.