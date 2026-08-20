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Khalil Herbert News: Back with San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The 49ers signed Herbert on Thursday.

Just three days after releasing Herbert, the Niners are bringing back the veteran running back after the team placed Patrick Taylor (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Herbert carried the ball 16 times for 52 scoreless yards across seven regular-season appearances with the Jets last season. He faces an uphill battle to crack the 49ers' roster.

Khalil Herbert
San Francisco 49ers
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