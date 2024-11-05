Khalil Herbert News: Headed to Cincinnati

The Bears are slated to trade Herbert to the Bengals in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Herbert was the odd man out in a Chicago backfield that also included D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. With Cincinnati, the 2021 sixth-rounder will provide valuable depth and experience behind Chase Brown, with Zack Moss in line to miss time with a neck injury.