Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khalil Herbert headshot

Khalil Herbert News: In line for leading role Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Herbert is in line to be the Bengals' primary running back Saturday in Pittsburgh with Chase Brown (ankle) inactive for that contest, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Brown won't suit up one week removed from spraining his right ankle during last Saturday's overtime win against the Broncos. Since joining the Bengals at the trade deadline, Herbert has received spot duty in seven consecutive games prior to this Week 18 matchup, turning eight carries into 45 yards (5.6 YPC) and gathering in his only target for seven yards. Considering Cincinnati's other available RBs on Saturday are Trayveon Williams (no touches in 16 games) and undrafted rookie Kendall Milton (one appearance this season), Herbert appears poised to operate as a workhorse for a high-powered offense.

Khalil Herbert
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now