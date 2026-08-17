Khalil Herbert News: Let go by San Francisco
The 49ers released Herbert on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Herbert spent most of the offseason on the open market before signing with the 49ers in early August due to the team's multiple injuries in the backfield. He played 31 snaps (24 on offense, seven on special teams) during the 49ers' 19-13 preseason loss to the Titans on Thursday, when he turned six carries into 18 yards and caught both of his targets for 35 yards while adding a tackle on a kickoff. Herbert will once again be a free agent and look to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth.
Khalil Herbert
Free Agent
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