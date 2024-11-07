Khalil Herbert News: On track to play Thursday

Herbert is expected to play Thursday night against the Ravens, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, Herbert, who joined the Bengals on Tuesday via a trade with the Bears, worked aggressively over the past few days to get up to speed with his new team's offense, paving the way for him to step right into the lineup in Week 10. With Zack Moss (neck) on IR and a candidate to miss the rest of season, Herbert is slated to step into a complementary role in a backfield led by Chase Brown. It remains to be seen how heavy a workload he'll see in his anticipated debut with Cincinnati, but in his new locale Herbert could end up seeing enough volume as the season progresses to resurface on the fantasy radar.