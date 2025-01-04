Khalil Herbert News: Solid in spot start Saturday

Herbert rushed 20 times for 69 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 14 yards in the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday night.

Herbert got the spot start with Chase Brown (ankle) sidelined and shouldered quite the heavy workload after having combined for just eight carries since arriving in Cincinnati via trade with the Bears. The veteran running back unsurprisingly found tough sledding on the ground against the Steelers, but he was a steady presence in the passing game and finished third on the team in receptions and targets. If the Bengals are able to make their way into the postseason with help Sunday, Herbert would be in line to draw another start in the wild-card round if Brown remains sidelined.