Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Khalil Mack headshot

Khalil Mack Injury: Inactive Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Mack (groin) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Bengals.

The outside linebacker did not practice all week and only played four defensive snaps in the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Titans. In nine games this season, Mack has 26 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu should see more snaps in Mack's absence.

Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now