Khalil Mack Injury: Inactive Sunday night

Mack (groin) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Bengals.

The outside linebacker did not practice all week and only played four defensive snaps in the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Titans. In nine games this season, Mack has 26 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu should see more snaps in Mack's absence.