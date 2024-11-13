Khalil Mack Injury: Opens week as DNP

Mack (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.

Mack came into Sunday's win over the Titans battling a groin issue and despite being active, played just four defensive snaps. Wednesday's DNP suggests that he could also be in jeopardy of missing the Chargers' Week 11 matchup Bengals. If Mack can't upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, Joey Bosa (hip) will likely see increased work as an edge rusher with the Chargers' first-team defense.