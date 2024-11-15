Fantasy Football
Khalil Mack headshot

Khalil Mack Injury: Questionable despite DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Mack (groin) did not practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Mack was able to play through a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Titans, but he was limited to just four snaps on defense in that contest. Despite not being able to practice all week, the Chargers have tagged Mack as questionable for Sunday's game, though he'd likely see a limited snap count if he does end up suiting up. Should Mack be ruled out, Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu would see more snaps alongside Joey Bosa.

Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers
