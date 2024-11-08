Fantasy Football
Khalil Mack Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Mack (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Mack was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns. However, Friday's injury report suggests the All-Pro edge rusher still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If Mack is sidelined in Week 10, Bud Dupree will likely see increased snaps with the Chargers' first-team defense.

