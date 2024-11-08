Khalil Mack Injury: Questionable for Week 10
Mack (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Mack was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns. However, Friday's injury report suggests the All-Pro edge rusher still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If Mack is sidelined in Week 10, Bud Dupree will likely see increased snaps with the Chargers' first-team defense.
