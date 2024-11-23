Khalil Mack Injury: Questionable for Week 12
Mack (groin) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens.
Mack was sidelined for Week 11 against the Bengals due to a groin injury, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity all week. Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu would see a heavy amount of snaps if Mack and Bud Dupree (foot) are unable to play Monday.
