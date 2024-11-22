Khalil Mack Injury: Remains limited Friday
Mack (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Mack has opened the Chargers' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions after missing the Week 11 win over the Bengals due to a groin issue. The veteran pass-rusher's participation Saturday will likely provide the best indication of whether he'll be able to return for the Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Ravens on Monday night.
