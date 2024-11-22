Fantasy Football
Khalil Mack headshot

Khalil Mack Injury: Remains limited Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Mack (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Mack has opened the Chargers' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions after missing the Week 11 win over the Bengals due to a groin issue. The veteran pass-rusher's participation Saturday will likely provide the best indication of whether he'll be able to return for the Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Ravens on Monday night.

Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers
