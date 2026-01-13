Mack recorded one assisted tackle versus New England, while across 12 regular-season appearances in 2025 he totaled 32 tackles (19 solo), including 5.5 sacks, plus four forced fumbles. The 34-year-old veteran is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after having played out the 2025 campaign via a one-year, $18 million contract with Los Angeles. If Mack decides to continue his playing career for another season, he and the Chargers could have mutual agreement on a similar deal for 2026.