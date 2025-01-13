Khalil Mack News: Not certain about returning

Mack said Sunday that he was unsure about his football future, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Mack is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and will also be considering retirement this offseason. Although Rhim relays that the 33-year-old believes the Chargers are his best chance to win, Mack also stated, "I don't know if I'm going to play football moving forward, so there's some things I got to talk through with my wife, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after a loss." Mack played in 16 regular-season games and dealt with a groin injury for multiple weeks in November, which may have impacted his ability to stay on the field, playing just 582 snaps on defense, his lowest number since 2021, when he suited up just seven times for the Bears.