Khalil Mack News: Returning to action in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Mack (groin) is active for Monday's battle against Baltimore.

A groin injury kept Mack out of last Sunday's win over the Bengals and held him to a trio of limited practice this week, but the veteran pass rusher will be able to suit up Monday despite the issue. He'll have a challenging task ahead of him against Lamar Jackson and a Ravens defense that hasn't given up many sacks this season. Mack ranks third on the Chargers with 4.5 sacks on the season.

