Khalil Mack News: Sacks Winston in Week 9
Mack finished Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns with four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Mack caused Jameis Winston to fumble the ball on a six-yard sack late in the first quarter, which the latter was able to recover. It was Mack's second straight game recording a sack, and through eight regular-season games he's up to 26 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
