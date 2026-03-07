Khalil Mack News: Sticking with Chargers

Mack and the Chargers agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After the Chargers' loss to the Patriots in the wild-card round in January, Mack relayed to Omar Navarro of the team's official site that he planned to contemplate whether or not to continue playing. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Mack intended to do so, and the pass rusher now has a new one-year deal in place. Since racking up 17.0 sacks in 2023, Mack has accrued 11.5 sacks in 28 regular-season games over the past two years, indicating the 35-year-old still has something left in the tank as he embarks in his 13th NFL campaign.