Khalil Mack headshot

Khalil Mack News: Will play in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 2:46pm

Mack has indicated that he will play in the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mack had been considering retirement following his 2025 campaign with the Chargers, which ended in a 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the AFC wild-card round. He put up respectable numbers during the regular season -- 32 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles across 12 games -- but it wasn't to the level of production he had in 2023, when he posted a career-high 17.0 sacks across 17 regular-season games. Even though his sack totals have dropped in the last two years, Mack should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to upgrade their defensive front this offseason.

