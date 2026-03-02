Khalil Mack News: Will play in 2026
Mack has indicated that he will play in the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mack had been considering retirement following his 2025 campaign with the Chargers, which ended in a 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the AFC wild-card round. He put up respectable numbers during the regular season -- 32 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles across 12 games -- but it wasn't to the level of production he had in 2023, when he posted a career-high 17.0 sacks across 17 regular-season games. Even though his sack totals have dropped in the last two years, Mack should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to upgrade their defensive front this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khalil Mack See More
-
General NFL Article
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes13 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips78 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips78 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 15 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips79 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report & Analysis: Jayden Daniels Dislocates Elbow118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khalil Mack See More