Khalil Shakir Injury: Managing unspecified injury
Shakir (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday due to an injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
The nature of Shakir's injury has not been revealed. He seems unlikely to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, though no official declaration has come on that front. DJ Moore (lower body), Keon Coleman (foot) and Skyler Bell (lower body) are also dealing with injuries in Buffalo's banged-up wide receiver room.
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