Khalil Shakir Injury: Non-participant in walk-through

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Shakir (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Friday's walk-through.

The availability of Shakir, who didn't practice last week, thus remains cloudy ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets. If he remains sidelined Week 6, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins (shoulder), Curtis Samuel (toe) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be in line to lead the Bills' WR corps, pending the status of Hollins and Samuel, who were deemed limited both Thursday and Friday.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills
