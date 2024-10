Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Shakir (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Texans.

Shakir, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, thus will target a potential return to action Monday, Oct. 14 against the Jets. In Shakir's absence Sunday, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Curtis Samuel are on hand to lead Buffalo's Week 5 WR corps.