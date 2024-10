Shakir (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Shakir, who was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Texans, also didn't practice last week, so his status for this Monday night's game against the Jets remains cloudy at this stage. In his Week 5 absence, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel (foot) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling handled the Bills' WR duties versus Houston.