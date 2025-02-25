Khalil Shakir News: Agrees to four-year extension

Shakir and Buffalo agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shakir's new deal reportedly includes $32 million guaranteed at signing. The 2022 fifth-round pick led the Bills in terms of targets, catches and yards during the 2024 regular season, in which he compiled a career-best 76-821-4 receiving line on 100 targets. The sure-handed slot specialist also had exactly six catches in all three of Buffalo's playoff games. Shakir's new deal keeps him in house for the foreseeable future, and looking ahead to the 2025 campaign, his ability to create yards after the catch positions him to continue playing a pivotal role as one of Josh Allen's go-to targets in the passing game.