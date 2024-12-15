Khalil Shakir News: Another TD in Week 15 win

Shakir secured six of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Shakir paced the Bills in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets while scoring a touchdown for the second straight game on a three-yard grab late in the third quarter. Shakir has at least five catches in six of the last seven games, affording him a solid PPR floor heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Patriots.