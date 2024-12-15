Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khalil Shakir headshot

Khalil Shakir News: Another TD in Week 15 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Shakir secured six of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Shakir paced the Bills in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets while scoring a touchdown for the second straight game on a three-yard grab late in the third quarter. Shakir has at least five catches in six of the last seven games, affording him a solid PPR floor heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Patriots.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now