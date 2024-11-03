Khalil Shakir News: Could be team's top wideout Sunday

Shakir, receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid are expected to operate as quarterback Josh Allen's primary options in the passing game Sunday against the Dolphins with Amari Cooper (wrist) inactive for the contest, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The absence of Cooper may not necessarily result in an improved outlook for Shakir in Week 9; the third-year wideout had actually posted his two highest catch and target totals of the season (7-65-0 receiving line on seven targets in Week 7, 9-107-0 on 10 targets in Week 8) in the Bills' first two games following the acquisition of Cooper from the Browns. That being said, the opportunity for Shakir to play more snaps should be available with Cooper out of the mix, and if the Bills find themselves in a negative game script and end up eschewing the run in the second half, Shakir would presumably benefit to some degree.