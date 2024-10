Shakir (ankle) suited up and caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Monday's 23-20 victory over the Jets.

Shakir posted his lowest fantasy output of the season in his first game back from an ankle injury. Given the situation, fantasy managers should not make any rash moves before the Bills' No. 1 receiver shows full health. Shakir should remain a viable option heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Titans.