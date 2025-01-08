Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khalil Shakir headshot

Khalil Shakir News: Held out of Week 18 action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Shakir did not play during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Shakir, alongside a handful of key starters including quarterback Josh Allen, did not play Week 18 with the No. 2 seed in the AFC already having been locked up by the Bills. He'll resume handling his usual starting role at wideout during Sunday's wild-card round matchup at home against the Broncos. Shakir concludes the regular season having tallied career-high marks across the board, despite suiting up for just 15 games. He compiled 76 catches for 821 yards and four scores on 100 targets in that span.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now