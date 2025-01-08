Khalil Shakir News: Held out of Week 18 action
Shakir did not play during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.
Shakir, alongside a handful of key starters including quarterback Josh Allen, did not play Week 18 with the No. 2 seed in the AFC already having been locked up by the Bills. He'll resume handling his usual starting role at wideout during Sunday's wild-card round matchup at home against the Broncos. Shakir concludes the regular season having tallied career-high marks across the board, despite suiting up for just 15 games. He compiled 76 catches for 821 yards and four scores on 100 targets in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now