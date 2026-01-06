Shakir dressed for Week 18 but did not ultimately take the field, similarly to quarterback Josh Allen, who played only the first offensive snap of the regular-season finale in order to keep his streak of 135 games started intact. Across 16 total regular-season appearances in 2025, Shakir secured 72 of 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing once for five yards and compiling 124 yards as a punt returner. Shakir will resume operating as the No. 1 wideout for Buffalo's passing offense beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against Jacksonville.