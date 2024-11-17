Khalil Shakir News: Leading WR on Sunday

Shakir had eight receptions on 12 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-21 victory over the Chiefs.

Shakir finished as the Bills' leading receiver in a decisive victory over another conference contender. The 24-year-old has blossomed into a consistent fantasy asset in his third year. Through 10 games this season, Shakir is just 12 yards shy of matching his entire production during the 2023 regular season in seven fewer games. The receiver's lack of touchdowns (two) has kept him from becoming a certified fantasy breakout as the Bills enter a bye week.