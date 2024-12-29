Khalil Shakir News: Minor role in Week 17 win

Shakir caught three of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Shakir caught nearly every pass directed his way in the first half of the season, but that hasn't been the case once the weather started to get colder. Only three of the 45 passes thrown Shakir's way through Week 9 fell incomplete, but he has been targeted on at least three incomplete passes in six of seven subsequent games. If Shakir and Buffalo's other starters are rested against the Patriots in Week 18, he'll finish the regular season with 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns on 100 targets, all career highs.