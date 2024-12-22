Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khalil Shakir headshot

Khalil Shakir News: Quiet against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Shakir recorded two receptions on six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Shakir finished second on the team with six targets, though the Bills' passing game was slowed due to uncharacteristically slugging showing from Josh Allen. That left Shakir with an inefficient stat line, with his longest catch of the day going for just 12 yards. Despite earning consistent volume, he has now been held under 40 receiving yards in three of his last four games.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now