Khalil Shakir News: Two grabs in preseason opener
Shakir caught both his targets for 41 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers.
The fifth-year wideout caught the first pass attempt of the preseason from Josh Allen, connecting on a 21-yard gain that helped set up a field goal in the first quarter. Shakir started alongside DJ Moore (lower body), and both were productive while Buffalo's first-stringers were in the game. The offseason addition of Moore gives the team a true No. 1 wide receiver, but his presence on the outside shouldn't have a big impact on Shakir's volume in the slot. Shakir has topped 70 catches in back-to-back campaigns, averaging 74 receptions on 97.5 targets for 770 yards and four TDs while missing three total regular-season contests in those two years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khalil Shakir See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver ConundrumYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?2 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khalil Shakir See More