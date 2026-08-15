Khalil Shakir headshot

Khalil Shakir News: Two grabs in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Shakir caught both his targets for 41 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers.

The fifth-year wideout caught the first pass attempt of the preseason from Josh Allen, connecting on a 21-yard gain that helped set up a field goal in the first quarter. Shakir started alongside DJ Moore (lower body), and both were productive while Buffalo's first-stringers were in the game. The offseason addition of Moore gives the team a true No. 1 wide receiver, but his presence on the outside shouldn't have a big impact on Shakir's volume in the slot. Shakir has topped 70 catches in back-to-back campaigns, averaging 74 receptions on 97.5 targets for 770 yards and four TDs while missing three total regular-season contests in those two years.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills
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