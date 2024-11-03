Khalil Shakir News: Typical production in Week 9 win

Shakir caught six of seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Shakir finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Ray Davis (70), who got the vast majority of his production on a 63-yard touchdown catch. The Bills were without wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) for this one, but that didn't meaningfully affect Shakir, who is averaging 5.3 catches for 58.9 receiving yards per game heading into a Week 10 road game against the Colts.