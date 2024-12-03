Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Khari Blasingame headshot

Khari Blasingame News: Catches on with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

The Eagles signed Blasingame to the practice squad Tuesday.

Blasingame started the 2024 regular season on the Bears' active roster, but he appeared in just two games due to hand and knee injuries. He was released by Chicago on Oct. 25, but the 28-year-old full back has found a new home in Philadelphia, and he could be elevated to the active roster should the Eagles be in need of added run blocking out of the backfield.

Khari Blasingame
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now