Khyiris Tonga headshot

Khyiris Tonga News: Agrees to three-year deal with KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Tonga agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Tonga parlayed his solid 2025 season with New England into a nice payday from Kansas City, as his new contract includes $14 million in guaranteed money. The deal can be made official at the start of the new league year Wednesday. Prior to making eight starts along the interior of the defensive line for the Patriots in the 2025 regular season, Tonga made seven regular-season starts across four previous seasons split between the Bears, Vikings and Cardinals.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khyiris Tonga
