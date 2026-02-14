Khyiris Tonga News: Has key role for NE in 2025
Tonga played in 14 regular-season games (eight starts) in 2025, registering 24 tackles and two defensed passes.
Tonga's eight regular-season starts and 336 defensive snaps were the most in his five-year career. He missed four games late in the campaign (including the wild-card win over the Chargers) but played in the Patriots' final three postseason contests and posted seven stops, including 1.0 sacks, over that span. Tonga was playing on a one-year contract and is slated to be a free agent.
