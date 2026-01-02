Meanwhile, Omarion Hampton (ankle) has been ruled out, and Hassan Haskins (concussion) also is listed as questionable. Because QB Justin Herbert (left hand\/rest) isn't in line to play this weekend, there's a chance Vidal and\/or Haskins also end up on the inactive list Sunday, a scenario that would leave the backfield to some combination of practice-squad members Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson. Ultimately, the Chargers will need to make decisions on Vidal and Haskins about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.