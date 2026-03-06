Kimani Vidal News: Garners ERFA tender from Bolts
The Chargers placed an exclusive rights free-agent tender on Vidal on Friday.
It essentially locks Vidal in for the 2026 season after he got extended run last season following injuries to both Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris (Achilles). With Harris headed for free agency, Vidal could enter next season as the RB2 to Hampton after Vidal posted a 155-643-3 rushing line across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also added 16 catches for 136 yards and one additional touchdown.
